Former Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan’s Facebook post
Another case of murder took place in Armenia. Unlike the previous story, when the ex-husband killed a woman by blowing up a grenade, who repeatedly applied to the police, I will not be surprised if in this case the woman never filed a complaint, because according to reports, the victim’s father is a former police officer. This is my guess.
But it is a fact that the prevention of domestic violence in Armenia remains a serious problem. Therefore, I plan to have discussions in the near future to fill the legislative gaps.
