Preventing coronavirus outbreak in Gaza is a security interest – Middle East Monitor

The commander of the southern area of the Israeli occupation military, Major General Herzi Halevi, introduced: “Preventing the coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip is an Israeli security interest.”

According to the Hebrew Channel 12, Halevi reported on 17 April: “If the coronavirus is spreading in Gaza, it will be difficult to deal with the pandemic there.”

“It is in Israel’s security interests to prevent the outbreak of the virus in Gaza, because Hamas may opt for escalation against Israel in case of a virus outbreak in Gaza,” he added.

Halevi identified that: “Israel allows international organisations to enter the necessary medical equipment and supplies for Gaza, in order to contain the spread of the virus there.”

Responding to Hamas’ chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar’s statements about respirators, and stopping Israelis from respiration, Halevi threatened: “If Hamas chooses to escalate because of the coronavirus, the loss will be doubled.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Palestine in March, the Gaza Strip has recorded 13 instances of the coronavirus infections, eight of which have recovered.

