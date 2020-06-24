Preventing a plague: fighting Kenya’s locusts

There are increasing fears for food security in East Africa, with mounting evidence of a new wave of desert locusts.

Earlier in the entire year, billions of the insects destroyed crops throughout the region – with the UN warning a 2nd generation will be even more destructive.

Now, despite international efforts, those fears appear to be visiting pass.

When the first wave hit, Albert Lemasulani quit his life to fight the swarms – leaving his family, his goats and his newborn son behind to prevent a plague.