Pretty Little Liars ‘ Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Sasha Pieterse is now pregnant!

The Pretty Little Liars celebrity took to Instagram on Wednesday to declare she and her spouse Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child together. According into the couple, they’ll welcome their infant October!

Along using a photograph of Hudson kissing her baby bulge, Sasha wrote to enthusiasts, “We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!”

This exciting statement comes on a really special evening for the few, their next wedding anniversary!

“Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time),” that the 24-year old shared. “Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

Sasha also delivered a sweet message for her husband in her Instagram article, thanking him for making her mom.

Meet the Perfectionists of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

“@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place,” Sasha wrote. “You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter.”

Sasha additional, “Happy Anniversary baby!”

Two years back, Sasha and Hudson wed in a castle in Ireland.

Congratulations into the couple about the exciting news!