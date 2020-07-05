Pret a Manger is set to close up to one in ten of its food shops putting hundreds of jobs at risk

Pret a Manger is set to close as many as one in ten of its high street sandwich shops, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Pano Christou, Pret’s leader, will make the devastating announcement on Wednesday as the chain fights for its future after sales were decimated by lockdown.

The Mail on Sunday understands up to 45 of Pret’s 434 UK shops could close as part of a major restructuring, potentially affecting up to 800 of the chain’s 8,000 employees.

The move reflects the huge numbers of office staff a home based job during the coronavirus pandemic.

This has led to a vast reduction in footfall in town and city centres and Christou said the firm has lost ‘tens of millions of pounds’ each month. It is now unable to meet many of its rent payments.

After appointing City advisers in May, the chain is understood to be considering a range of restructuring options. These include a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) insolvency process, which may allow Pret to close unprofitable web sites.

Last week, the firm started shrinking its estate by closing two shops, with the loss of 28 jobs in Newcastle and Gateshead, saying the stores were ‘no longer financially viable’.

Pret has raised €100 million (£91 million) in emergency funding from its banks since the start of the pandemic and cut executive pay. But Christou has warned its ‘mid to long- term’ outlook ‘remains very unknown’.

Pret a Manger was founded in 1986 by entrepreneurs Sinclair Beecham and Julian Metcalfe.

The pair made millions by selling large stakes to McDonald’s after which private equity firm Bridgepoint.

German investment firm JAB Holding, which owns Dr Pepper and Krispy Kreme doughnuts, took over Pret two years ago in a $2 billion deal.

By this weekend, Pret had reopened 340 of its shops. Customers in England are now actually able to eat in some of the larger web sites.

More is expected to be known a few weeks. On a video call to staff that was leaked to the BBC, Christou said: ‘We’ll be doing a broader communication to the teams, just talking through the original work that’s been done on this, so things will begin to become clearer from July 8.’

A Pret spokesman said last night: ‘We will update our team members in early July once the plan has been finalised.’