Preston Smith roasts Washington when asked about playing without fans

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 08: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins scrambles while being tackled by Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Preston Smith roasted the Washington Football team, his former squad when asked about playing without fans in 2020.

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Preston Smith took a shot at his former team in a video press conference on Friday, joking that he was used to playing without fans in the stands after spending the first four years of his career in Washington.

Smith’s remarks come just a day after the Packers announced that they will play their first two games with no fans in 2020 before re-evaluating later in the season. Green Bay was one of the first teams to announce such a plan, and the trend could continue as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United States.

#Packers LB Preston Smith talking about playing games with no fans: “My first four years in the league, there weren’t that many fans in the stadium anyway. So it might be kind of normal now again.” Smith spent his first four years in Washington.pic.twitter.com/ITUQ6ZpP50 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2020

Fans on Twitter…