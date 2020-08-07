Preston Smith roasts Washington when asked about playing without fans

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Preston Smith roasted the Washington Football team, his former squad when asked about playing without fans in 2020.
Smith’s remarks come just a day after the Packers announced that they will play their first two games with no fans in 2020 before re-evaluating later in the season. Green Bay was one of the first teams to announce such a plan, and the trend could continue as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United States.
