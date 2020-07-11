Preston 1 – 1 N Forest

Jayden Stockley cancelled out a Lewis Grabban penalty as play-off chasers Preston and Nottingham Forest fought out a tense 1-1 lure the Sky Bet Championship.

Grabban struck after just 5 minutes of what became a decent battle at Deepdale once Stockley had levelled just 10 minutes later.

Preston had the better chances as they pushed for a second-half winner but Patrick Bauer, Stockley and Tom Barkhuizen all had efforts blocked by Forest bodies.

The result left Preston two points beyond your play-off positions, having missed a chance to down side level with sixth-placed Cardiff. With three games remaining, however, they still have a chance.

Image:

Jayden Stockley (R) scored the equaliser for Preston



Fifth-placed Forest had arrived hoping to shore up their play-off position with a victory but, after long spells under some pressure, they settled for a place.

Preston had an early on chance when Sean Maguire headed over but it was Forest who struck first after Ben Pearson was adjudged to possess pushed Nuno Da Costa as that he jinked through the box.

Preston disputed referee Jeremy Simpson’s decision but Grabban took full advantage, calmly sending Declan Rudd the wrong way for his 20th goal of the season.

The hosts responded well to the setback and levelled quickly. Forest were caught out by some tidy one-touch passing and Brad Potts slid in a low ball from the proper and Stockley finished from in front of goal.

A tight first half ensued with chances at reasonably limited, although Sammy Ameobi, who had been wasteful by having an earlier free-kick, went close with a dipping shot over the Preston bar.

Image:

Forest celebrate after Lewis Grabban scored the opening goal from the penalty spot



Preston suffered a double blow ahead of the break as Ben Davies was forced off injured and Pearson was left limping adhering to a heavy collision with team-mate Maguire.

He failed to return for the second half either but Preston coped well, with Potts firing narrowly over before Bauer had a bullet header blocked exactly in danger by Ben Watson.

Another good chance fell to Potts just after the hour as Stockley flicked on an extended ball from Rudd but Carl Jenkinson made a much better defensive intervention to block his goalbound shot.

Forest very nearly made probably the most of that reprieve but Ameobi again narrowly missed the prospective with yet another dangerous-looking effort.

Preston squandered yet another good chance soon after when substitute Barkhuizen missed his kick in front of goal from a Maguire flick.

Preston pushed to the finish but Barkuizen missed out again when another Forest player in Michael Dawson managed to get when it comes to a goalbound shot.

What the managers said…

Preston’s Alex Neil: “I wouldn’t say we’re pleased. They had one shot on target and that was the penalty. That shows how well we defended. Then it was about converting opportunities.

“It was a really silly penalty to give away. They get a lot of players behind the ball and are difficult to break down, so we made it hard for ourselves. But we got the goal back and pushed to get the next one. Unfortunately we couldn’t convert any of those opportunities. But we are still in the hunt. We have three big games left.”

Nottingham Forest’s Sabri Lamouchi: “It is an excellent point and a good performance. I think it had been a fair result, a good result. I am happy for the boys since they never quit, they are focused and serious. They are fighters.

“We have just played Derby and Fulham – teams with a different dynamic. Here we faced a lot of long balls but the boys stood up. They are tired but they kept going. One point is a good result and now we need to think about the next one.”