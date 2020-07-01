Preston 0 – 1 Derby

A stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick was enough to see Derby past play-off rivals Preston as they earned a 1-0 win at Deepdale on Wednesday evening.

England’s record goalscorer struck the winner after 18 minutes, beating North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd an with inch-perfect free-kick from just outside the penalty area, carrying out a foul on Louie Sibley.

There was a huge improvement from the hosts after the break, but there clearly was nothing Alex Neil’s men could do to halt a Rams’ upturn that has seen them climb the dining table after just three defeats in their past 15 outings.

Derby are now merely a point away from Championship play-off places on 60 points, while Preston – who became the very first English club to reach the 5,000 league game milestone – trail them by three points with just six games left to play.

How Wayne Rooney made the difference for Derby once more

Despite being an intriguing match-up between two sides with an outside chance in the race to reach the play-offs, there clearly was only one team in the overall game at the halfway stage in Lancashire.

















Wayne Rooney’s free-kick from outside the area put Derby in front against Preston



Preston – have been lacking creativity with Daniel Johnson out injured – were forced to quieten a determined Martyn Waghorn but found themselves chasing the game when referee Jarred Gillett awarded a free-kick after Paul Huntington’s foul on Sibley. The Australian did, however, appear to skip the North End defender’s apparent stamp on the youngster after that he went to ground.

Rooney then bent the ball up and over the wall so expertly that goalkeeper Rudd was rooted to the spot.

Duane Holmes then saw an arrowed shot saved, yet the Rams were content to take a seat on their slender advantage and defend in numbers so that you can stifle their hosts’ rare advances.

The restart saw a marked improvement from Preston, just not in the final third, which light emitting diode Neil to sacrifice the stability brought by the clear presence of Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson towards the firepower of Jayden Stockley, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen.

And the latter pair very nearly linked up in the next minute of second-half stoppage-time, but Barkhuizen opted to shoot from the tight angle on the byline, notwithstanding his team-mate standing in space in the penalty area.

What’s next?

Derby face Nottingham Forest in the East Midlands derby on Saturday, survive Sky Sports Football, with kick off at 12.30pm. Preston, meanwhile, travel to relegation-threatened Huddersfield afterwards at 3pm.