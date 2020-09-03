Pressure on Merkel to scrap Nord Stream 2 after Navalny poisoning

Angela Merkel is dealing with extreme pressure to scrap the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline job, which will transfer gas from Russia to Germany, to penalize Moscow over the poisoning of Russian opposition activistAlexei Navalny

German MPs from throughout the political spectrum are requiring Berlin drop its assistance for the plan, which is among Russian president Vladimir Putin’s pet jobs.

Politicians from both the opposition and chancellor Merkel’s own celebration, the CDU/CSU, firmly insist that the pipeline job has no future following the attack on Mr Navalny, a popular critic of Mr Putin who Germany states was poisoned with the novichok nerve representative.

“The only language that Putin understands is the language of natural gas,” stated Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the Bundestag’s prominent foreign affairs committee.

“Just saying we’re not going to talk about Nord Stream 2 . . . would be a complete vindication for Vladimir Putin,” he informed German radio. “It would encourage him to continue these policies, because once again it’s been proven that he has nothing to fear from the Europeans.”