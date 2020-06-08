Pressure mounts on Trump to project unity

In reality, increasingly violence-free nationwide protests with peaceful crowds braving the implications of a pandemic are providing precisely the opposite impression Trump is wanting to portray with his dystopian rhetoric.

But Trump’s team is beginning to signal a shift that may see the President tone down the rhetoric in a bid to win back independents and moderate suburban Republicans that he needs to win in November.

“I believe you’re going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail. And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

White House officials are debating a plan for Trump to potentially address the nation on race and national unity, sources told CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Sarah Westwood on Sunday.

They believe that the largely peaceful protests on the weekend validate the President’s tough line, the sources said, and he plans to exploit the calls by some liberals for defunding the police to put Biden on the location.

Trump’s apparent bid to turnaround perceptions of his leadership on race and policing follows a series of polls showing him trailing Biden, away from margin of error, before November’s matchup.

But any effort by Trump to address racial problems and police brutality in the wake of the death of Floyd with a police officer’s knee on his neck is probable to face a huge credibility test given his own recent conduct, a lengthy history of using racial rhetoric to advance his political career — and his habit of undermining scripted speeches with his own inflammatory asides and tweets.

In recent days, Trump’s hardline stance and vow to “dominate” protesters in a “law and order” crackdown has included the utilization of federal forces to clear a peaceful demonstration before his bizarre photo-op outside an iconic Washington church. And on Friday, and in the poorest of taste Trump invoked Floyd’s name during a bill signing ceremony touting a surprise dip in jobless figures.

Over the weekend, the President retweeted a post critical of Floyd’s character. And Trump’s campaign team sent out a text reading: “Liberal THUGS are destroying our streets.”

“We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has drifted away from it,” Powell said.

Protests, despite Trump’s rhetoric, are mostly peaceful

Days of protests appear to have evolved into peaceful affairs that seem little influenced by Trump’s demands for states to deploy active duty troops. Instead, the protests have taken on the trappings of a mass and diverse political movement that is now sweeping the planet.

“I want LAW & ORDER!” Trump wrote on Sunday in a tweet which was characteristic of his attempts to construct an alternative reality to boost his political goals.

Most protests, apart from some in New York City, have been peaceful for days. Curfews in cities including New York, Buffalo and Philadelphia are now being lifted. DC hasn’t had a curfew since Wednesday.

In reality, a flurry of cellphone footage of violence perpetrated by police officers has undermined Trump’s accusations against protesters. And the sense of a public order crisis and the fear that the President needs to perpetuate for his strategy to work has noticeably ebbed in recent days, while calls for police reform and solidarity with black Americans who say they are victims of institutionalized racism has exploded.

Trump’s apparent bid for a reset comes as Biden seeks to project the empathy and leadership that the President has failed to summon within the last few weeks in a fashion that could shape their suddenly transformed duel in November.

The former vice president is likely to make his most expansive move yet out of lockdown when that he travels to Houston Monday. Biden will offer you solace and likely share the lessons of his or her own life rocked by personal tragedy. But that he will also be making an unmistakable political stand as he seeks to harness the ability of protest to energize his campaign and to showcase the moral, calming leadership Trump has failed to offer.

Barr misleads on Washington protests

As Trump considers a rhetorical shift, his closest aides try to rewrite the history of the very jarring events of the other day.

He made a series of claims that appeared to be contradicted by evidence , saying that pepper spray just isn’t a chemical irritant and that security forces in Lafayette Square last Monday were the main topic of violent attacks.

“They were not peaceful protesters. And that’s one of the big lies that the media is — seems to be perpetuating at this point,” Barr claimed Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“The Park Police was facing what they considered to be a very rowdy and non-compliant crowd. And there were projectiles being hurled at the police.” CNN reporters in your community at the time saw no evidence to support such accusations.

The building showdown over race and policing between Biden and Trump comes at a signature moment in 21st century history in America. Large, diverse crowds chanting “Black Lives Matter” have given some veterans of long civil rights struggles optimism that the united states may be reaching a tipping point.

“This moment is incredibly inspiring to see people all across the country saying enough is enough,” Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“In many cities, you look at the protesters and there are very few African Americans, so the solidarity with what is happening in our community … is very inspiring.”

While Trump is utilising the crisis being an opportunity to double down on his political base strategy, gleam sense that the President who has walled himself off behind a fence in the White House may be missing a seminal political moment.

Political leaders, NFL bosses, corporations and people from all walks of life have needed change and pledged to reject racism and to work to understand the historic agony of African Americans. On Sunday, former Republican presidential nominee and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney joined evangelical Christians marching in Washington, DC, and tweeted “Black Lives Matter.”

Democrats in Congress are meanwhile gathering behind a policing reform bill that they’ll lay out on Monday. The measure includes improved police training, greater accountability for police in the courts, bans on choke holds and carotid holds, and limits on the the utilization of military-grade equipment by state and local governments.

Republicans haven’t signaled any support for the legislation and might be reluctant to support any national effort to set local policing policy.

But in perhaps not heeding the protesters’ cries for change, the President — plus some of his ever-loyal Republicans in Congress — might be missing an opportunity to catch the national mood.