Pressure is on Carson Wentz to stay healthy with Jalen Hurts looming

The calendar hasn’t even turned to September, and currently Philadelphia Eagles fans ought to be worried for Carson Wentz’s health.

All-Pro best guard Brandon Brooks was currently lost for the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles inJune On Thursday, second-year left deal with Andre Dillard signed up with Brooks on the injury list with a torn biceps, most likely ending his project too.

That’s 2 of the Eagles’ 5 beginning offending linemen, or 40 percent, out for the year prior to Week 1.

It does not bode well for Wentz, who’s seen each of his last 3 seasons ended early by injuries of his own and now has competitors for his task in novice Jalen Hurts.

The company might not have actually meant to put the franchise quarterback on the hot spot when it chose Hurts in the 2nd round. That undoubtedly is what will occur though ought to Wentz decrease and the Eagles not miss out on a beat with his replacement at the helm.

Need proof? Look no even more than the part of the fanbase who to this day would still choose Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles under center.

Outside viewpoints most likely do not hold as much sway in many cities, however in Philly, singing demanding the backup– magnified by a relentless sports media device– if absolutely nothing else puts pressure on everyone from Wentz to carry out to the front workplace …