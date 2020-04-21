Pressure builds on White House to increase tests

Pressure builds on the White House as the number of coronavirus cases fails to decrease even as the government decides to reopen businesses and ease restrictions.

Harvard researchers said on Friday that the United States needs to increase the number of tests it is conducting per day. The current number of tests per day is about 150,000. It needs to be increased to around 500,000 to 700,000 per day.

President Trump continues to stick to his opinion and claimed that the U.S’s testing capacity was “tremendous”. However, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Frieden said that the United States needs to conduct 20 times more tests than it is currently doing.

Chief scientific officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges, Ross McKinney said that labs at the Centers do not have sufficient testing supplies.

Even as Trump claimed that the responsibility for testing was on the state governors and not the president’s, his administration announced Sunday steps to increase the testing capacity. He said that he would implement the Defence Production Act to direct companies to increase their production of swabs by 20 million per month. He kept his silence when asked about other testing supplies.

