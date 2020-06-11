Press secretary claims Juneteenth is a ‘meaningful day’ to Trump but others see racist play

Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who is widely considered a top contender to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, blasted Trump’s decision to hold the rally there on Juneteenth.

Harris has been critical of Trump’s posture on race, often saying he is unfit to be president because that he doesn’t comprehend the racial turmoil engulfing the nation.

Other Democratic leaders chimed in to slam the President for holding the rally at the site that bore a horrific act of communal racial violence 99 years back.

Texas congressman and Congressional Black Caucus member Al Green tweeted : “Trump rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the place of #TulsaMassacre) on Juneteenth (a day of emancipation recognition) is more than a slap in the face to African Americans; it is overt racism from the highest office in the land. #RejectRacism.”

While the President has said that he sympathizes with peaceful protesters marching after Floyd’s death, he has a history of stoking racial animus, including calling some protesters “thugs” and threatened to deploy the military to “dominate” looters.

The Tulsa rally, Trump’s first since March 2, comes amid a national reckoning on systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s killing as a result of police officers, and a pandemic disproportionately impacting minority communities from both health and economic perspectives.

Once considered one of the most affluent and flourishing African American community in the united kingdom, the district of Greenwood enjoyed a lot more than 300 black-owned businesses, including luxury hotels, theaters, health practitioners and a pharmacist. Initial reports of the attack by a white mob, which looted and burned businesses to the ground, said it took the lives of 36 people. But historians now believe up to 300 died, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum

But of course his celebration of emancipation comes as Trump vowed to keep Army bases named after Confederate commanders.

McEnany continued Thursday to make an illogical argument defending the President’s decision rejecting renaming 10 US military bases named after Confederate leaders, claiming Thursday that the bases are defined by individuals who serve there and not those they are named after.

“If you change the name, what you are saying to the men and women who left those forts, who died for this country in many cases, you are telling them that the institution they left was fundamentally and inherently racist because of the name that is on it. The President doesn’t stand for that proposition, he wants to respect our military,” she said.

Pressed by CNN’s Joe Johns on the fact that these bases are named for 10 individuals who betrayed their country, McEnany said: “Where the President stands is he believes these bases are most notably defined by the heroes within it, by the acts that they did in winning two world wars, defeating fascism across the globe. That’s what these bases stand for not the names on them. So, he doesn’t want to change the names, he’s vehemently opposed to that.”