Presidents Cup returning to Royal Montreal GC in 2024

The PGA Tour revealed Monday that the Presidents Cup will return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024.

Described as the earliest golf club in North America, with roots going back to 1873, Royal Montreal has actually hosted the RBC Canadian Open 10 times, most just recently in2014 It likewise hosted the 2007 Presidents Cup, when a U.S. group led by Jack Nicklaus beat the International team captained by Gary Player, 19 1/2 to 14 1/2. The statement suggests that Royal Montreal will sign up with Royal Melbourne (1998, 2011, 2019) as the only courses outside the U.S. to host several Presidents Cups.

“The people of Canada are some of the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world, and given the overwhelming success of the Presidents Cup in 2007, it was a natural step for the event to return to The Royal Montreal in 2024,” stated PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Timing for the Presidents Cup has actually been impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic. In combination with this year’s Ryder Cup being delayed, the 2021 Presidents Cup which was slated for Quail Hollow returned to 2022 and put the biennial matches back on an even-year rotation. The 2026 Presidents Cup was initially granted to TPC Harding Park, which simply hosted the PGA Championship, however current reports show the course might bypass that …