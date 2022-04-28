Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with scientist, physicist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, laureate of the UNESCO-Russia International Mendeleev Prize, foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Yuri Hovhannisyan. Academician Ashot Saghyan, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, was also present at the meeting.

Welcoming the famous scientist, the President of the Republic highly assessed his readiness to support the development of science in Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the problems of the science sphere in Armenia, development potential and prospects.

A brief reference was also made to the annual general meeting of the RA National Academy of Sciences scheduled for this weekend, within the framework of which the main results of the 2021 scientific-scientific-organizational activity of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia will be presented. Yuri Hovhannisyan will deliver a report on “New Elements of the Periodic Table” at the annual general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences.