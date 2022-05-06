On May 5, President Vahagn Khachaturyan attended the presentation of Richard Taylor’s book “Wrong Behavior” at the PMI Science Research Center of Philip Morris International. The book by Nobel Laureate Richard Taylor was edited by President Vahagn Khachaturyan and translated from English by Nune Gabrielyan.

The book Misbehavior presents a fascinating story about a review of academic disciplines, economics, a change in our thinking about ourselves and the world. The book was published by “Antares” media holding, the printing sponsor is the director of “Apaven” company, chairman of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan.

Rector of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia Gor Vardanyan noted that the university, being a center of engineering education and knowledge, welcomes such events. “In this book, in fact, there are approaches that are informal – born of a combination of science, philosophy, psychology,” said the rector. Chairman of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan noted that he is proud to support the publication of another book. “What is not enough for the society today is not enough, it mainly reaches science, knowledge and education. “I am glad that the book was published, I am glad that our old friend, now incumbent President Vahagn Khachaturyan edited it,” he said. The director of “Antares” media holding Armen Martirosyan noted that until any book is presented in its native language, it will be difficult for the general public to understand. “We are trying to create an Armenian vocabulary for different fields, the most important thing is that Armenian should be in the mind of tomorrow’s student, scientist,” said Armen Martirosyan.

Welcoming the participants, President Khachaturyan thanked them for the invitation, noted that the process of editing the book was very important for him as an economist, and began to look at some events from a different perspective. President Khachaturyan edited the book before holding a high state position.

“For us, in economics, taking into account behavior, evaluating it or using it in management in general was of secondary, tertiary or tenth significance. The centralized planning system, in which decisions were made for us, was much more important. “All this, behavioral economics, taking into account behavior in general was very foreign,” said Vahagn Khachaturyan, adding that many phenomena today are no longer the same. – The transition from a planned economy to a free market economy required additional explanations – we, the economists, were trying to understand the consequences of certain phenomena in our lives. And so, according to recent studies, they have more psychological significance; the psychological factor is much more important than presenting phenomena that occur with common economic approaches, principles, or methods. ”

Addressing the economists and the representatives of the business community, the President of the Republic said. “This is more of a book for you. In the book you will find answers to many questions that you may be looking for in the course of your business, answers to questions as to why this worked or did not work.

According to Vahagn Khachaturyan, Richard Taylor did not express any opinion in all his conclusions, until he conducted detailed studies, until he analyzed the numbers in detail. “His advice to all of us, economists, is to collect numbers, data, only then will you be able to draw general conclusions. This is very important, especially for the teaching staff, for higher education institutions. In many cases, we are arrogant, we say we already know everything, we do not want to go deeper into the events taking place, we do not want to collect data, we do not want to understand what the reason is, and as a result, we suffer. ”

The President expressed confidence that Richard Taylor’s book “Wrong Behavior” will attract the reader’s attention. “The editing process was the best for me. This book instills new values. “I feel that I look at a number of events differently now,” he said. Everything is subject to change, it is not eternal, it is not complete, it ամբողջական in this sense, when implementing any new initiative, when making plans, we must take into account that everything, our plans can change regardless of us or our plans, և we must be ready “There is a strong circumstance: we must look to the future with optimism, with the belief that we can change our lives, that we have opportunities, we can register new successes,” concluded President Khachaturyan.

Leading experts in the field spoke about Taylor’s approaches and ideology during the event. President Khachaturyan talked to those present in a direct atmosphere and touched upon various issues.