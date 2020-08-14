President Trump’s Younger Brother Rushed To Hospital

President Donald Trump simply got some awful news when his cherished younger brother Robert was rushed to the hospital in New York, with one source stating that the 72-year-old is “very ill.”

White House representative Judd Deere stated that the president is anticipated to visit his brother in the hospital on Friday,according to Breitbart News President Trump had actually currently been preparing to visit his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

BREAKING: Robert Trump,Pres Trump’s younger brother, hospitalized in New York, White House validates to @ABC News. The information of his condition are unidentified, though he is referred to as “very ill,” sources state. Pres Trump anticipated to go to today. https://t.co/gfZABZPbKV — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed Robert’s hospitalization to ABC News, stating that the president and his brother “have a very good relationship.” She included that President Trump will supply more information on the circumstance later. Back in June, Robert invested over a week in the extensive care system at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Robert just recently made headings for submitting a suit on the behalf of the Trump household looking for to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary, entitled “Too Much and Never …