President Trump’s younger brother Robert dies

Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert passed away on Saturday night, according to a declaration from the president.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the declaration stated.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump was among 4 brother or sisters of the president and previously a magnate at theTrump Organization Earlier this year, he submitted a short-term limiting order looking for to obstruct the publication of a revealing bestseller from Donald Trump’s nieceMary Trump The book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man came out last month.

Mr Trump had actually visited his brother in health center in New York on Friday.