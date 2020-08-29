President Trump’s staff tried to keep roundtable participants at a distance during a briefing

President Donald Trump’s staff effort to keep roundtable participants at a distance as a preventative measure at completion of a briefing on Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday, August 29.

After the occasion covered, Trump called a few of the participants up to him so he might sign something for them.

While some individuals were masked, others were not. John McEntee, director of the Presidential Personnel Office, together with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and the President’s Secret Service information leapt in to ensure that everybody was keeping their distance from Trump.

As the roundtable guests approached Trump, McEntee got in the middle and stated, “We got to just keep a little…” with his hand outstretched to keep a buffer in between the guests and thePresident Meadows was then heard stating, “Guys, if you will, try to just keep your distance.”

A 3rd, unknown voice might be heard asking somebody to put their mask on.

While Trump appeared to be great with welcoming these individuals up to be close to him, his staff were plainly unpleasant with having the President too close to anybody else, whether they were using a mask or not.

CNN has actually asked the swimming pool taking a trip with the President to inquire as to whether the roundtable guests were checked prior to Trump got here.