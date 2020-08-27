President Trump’s social media order will endanger voting rights, new lawsuit claims

A handful of citizen advocacy groups submitted a lawsuit versus President Donald Trump’s social media executive order on Thursday,according to Protocol The order was signed after Twitter fact-checked incorrect tweets by Trump on mail-in voting previously this year, and Thursday’s lawsuit looks for to guarantee platforms can counter voting false information online.

In their grievance, companies consisting of Rock the Vote and Free Press argue that the order has the possible to endanger the rights of citizens who access social media platforms for info on mail-invoting Thursday’s lawsuit follows a different lawsuit that was submitted in June by the Center for Democracy and Technology, which argued that the Trump administration’s Section 230order violates the First Amendment

“Now, beyond focusing on our core mission to promote participation in our democracy, Rock the Vote has been burdened with the unfortunate and absurd task of correcting misinformation, lies shared by government officials, which can and should be fact-checked by online platforms,” Rock the Vote president Carolyn DeWitt stated in a declaration.

In May, Trump signed the executive order targeting tech business like Twitter