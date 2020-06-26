President Trump’s second term agenda? He can’t say

Instead, Trump made vague references to “experience” all through his answer during a Fox News event without listing policy items he hopes to see enacted or problems he’d like to resolve.

But presented the chance Thursday — host Sean Hannity asked Trump to name his “top priority items for a second term” — Trump became distracted with old grievances and never eventually named an individual goal.

“One of the things that will be really great — the word experience is still good, I always say talent is more important than experience, I’ve always said that — but the word experience is a very important word, a very important meaning,” Trump said.

The President noted that in his life as a New York developer that he rarely visited Washington, and didn’t know many of the city’s players.

“Now I know everybody,” that he said. “And I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes, like an idiot like (former national security adviser John) Bolton, all he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody, you don’t have to drop bombs on everybody, you don’t have to kill people.”

From there, Trump launched into a protracted attack on Bolton, never returning to the theme of his second term. Later, Hannity again raised the idea of a second term, simply to have Trump respond with criticism of the “planeloads of cash” he alleged were sent to Iran by the Obama administration

Elsewhere in the town hall, Trump appeared to refer to a Biden presidency as inevitable — whilst he insisted his rival would “destroy our country.”

“I mean, the man can’t speak,” Trump said. “And he’s going to be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe.”

The responses seemed to suggest Trump is less-than-convinced he can defeat Biden in November, or at the very least has thought little about how precisely that he might govern if given another four years in office.

In some ways, Trump’s approach mimics the way he ran his first campaign, which few expected him to win. In that race, Trump ran on divisive rhetoric and a vague want to “Make America Great Again” without laying out a definite governing agenda for a potential presidency.

Once he took office, Trump’s agenda arrived to sharper focus yet usually still appears ad-hoc. His efforts to guard national monuments and statues have been a good example of the President responding quickly to national events that appear to match his political motives — even as the surging coronavirus pandemic exposes his unwillingness to produce governing plans for less convenient matters.

This week, some people who have spoken to the President recently say he seems aimless as coronavirus cases surge so that as a national racial reckoning reaches entities from NASCAR to Disney. Instead of engaging on those matters, Trump has retrenched to the very conduct many believe is the cause of his current political predicament.

Some of Trump’s advisers are growing worried that his inability to moderate his behavior is eroding support among voting blocs that he won handily in 2016. While Trump has recognized his political woes, aides said that he hasn’t internalized the reasons in it or shown a willingness to move far from divisive and racist rhetoric.

Consumed with what that he views as unfair coverage of his administration, Trump hasn’t articulated a new want to contain the spreading virus and last spoke to his top public health advisers weeks ago, those advisers said this week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious infection specialist, last spoke with Trump three weeks ago. Trump tweeted a swipe at Fauci this week, citing his high approval ratings.

When the White House coronavirus task force convenes its first public briefing in nearly 8 weeks on Friday, it won’t be from the White House podium.

Instead, the group will update the media from the Department of Health and Human Services, a move that puts symbolic distance between Trump and a recent surge in cases and sends the signal the President is still attempting to move on.