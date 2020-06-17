President Trump’s Private Meeting With Families Of People Killed By Police ‘Very Emotional’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump met privately with a small grouping of families of Americans killed for legal reasons enforcement, that was described by way of a White House spokesperson being an emotional event.

“It was a very important meeting, a very emotional meeting,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said to the press.

‘There were a lot of tears…the president was devastated’

Attending the meeting were family of Jemel Roberson, Botham Jean, Ahmaud Arbery, Darius Tarver, Michael Dean, Cameron Lamb, and Everett Palmer.

The families shared their personal stories of loss with the President, according to McEnany.

“There were a lot of tears, there was a lot of emotion and the president was devastated,” she said.

RELATED: Black Caucus PAC Defames WH’s Kayleigh McEnany As ‘Racist’ In Baseless Petition For Her Resignation

Shortly before signing an executive order to encourage more robust training for police and reduce use-of-force incidents, President Trump met privately with the families of a few people whose deaths helped spark national protests on police brutality. https://t.co/9SxHCUoGGM — AJC (@ajc) June 16, 2020

McEnany: President Trump took it ‘deeply personally’

McEnany said that she spoke to Trump personally following the meeting, and that the families’ accounts were “devastating.”

“He took it deeply personally,” McEnany said. “It was a very productive meeting and a solutions-oriented meeting.”

Just spoke with a person who attended Trump’s ending up in the categories of victims of police shootings & other violence.

Meeting lasted about an hour. The families shared their stories. And this sources says Trump was “visibly upset” as he listened. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 16, 2020

The families weren’t present for Trump president’s announcement of an executive order on police reform.

Deputy Director of the Office of American Innovation Ja’Ron Smith said devoid of the families present at the ceremony was a “mutual decision.”

“It really wasn’t about doing a photo opportunity,” he said. “We wanted the opportunity to really hear from the families and protect them.”

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, said of her Tuesday meeting w. President Trump: He “was very compassionate. He showed major concern for all families. Not just one family, but for all families.” pic.twitter.com/opPeEtC90d — Tom T. ن‎®🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) June 17, 2020

Smith was disappointed that some civil rights groups criticized the families for ending up in President Trump.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that some civil rights groups have even attacked them for coming or are putting out false statements about the interaction there,” Smith said.

Sen. Tim Scott says President Trump was the “most presidential” that he’s ever seen him when he met yesterday with families whose loved ones were killed by police. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 17, 2020

The meeting wasn’t about a photo-op

Liberal activist Sean King wasn’t at the meeting, but he still claimed on social media marketing that the meeting was “contentious,” which a White House official said wasn’t true.

Meeting attendee, Attorney S. Lee Merritt, said that those saying it was all a photo-op with Trump were wrong.

“Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House during the EO signing are false,” Merritt tweeted. “Show me the civil rights leaders who are upset about families making a direct appeal for federal intervention after the murder of their loved one and I’ll show you a clown.”

Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House throughout the EO signing are false. Show me the civil rights leaders who’re upset about families building a direct appeal for federal intervention following the murder of the loved one & I’ll demonstrate a clown. pic.twitter.com/GXR5arB8Mz — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 16, 2020

RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Shreds Jim Acosta After He Criticizes Police – ‘Maybe You Should Respect People Who Defend You Every Day’

Merritt also added that the group “secured a commitment to independent federal investigations of each of the families that accompanied me to the White House.”