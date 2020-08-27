President Trump’s Madame Tussauds statue will now greet New York visitors in a mask

As the museum equipments to resume on Friday after closing in spring amidst the coronavirus pandemic, management desired the figure placed completely at the door to advise visitors of the city’s mask required.

“At over 6 feet, the President is quite the imposing figure, thus we felt he was the perfect figure to remind our guests to take those selfies safely masked,” Matthew Clarkson, a representative for Madame Tussauds, informed CNN.

The Trump statue, according to Clarkson, is made from fiberglass and weighs around 240 pounds. Its hair is sourced from a yak– the only statue in the museum that can boast that function.

Trump and the rest of the figures will be offered for seeing, Wednesdays throughSundays New precaution in line with federal government suggestions and the requirements of regional health authorities have actually been presented, consisting of a optimum presence of 25% of allowed tenancy.