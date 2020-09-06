President Trump’s law and order campaign isn’t working

What’s the point: The big question coming out of the major party conventions would be if they would reset the 2020 campaign. Could Trump’s efforts to refocus the campaign on c The big question coming out of the major party conventions would be if they would reset the 2020 campaign. Could Trump’s efforts to refocus the campaign on c rime and law and order help him close what has been a consistent deficit?

The answer seems to be a no, for the time being. While it doesn’t seem that Trump’s messaging on law and order has hurt him to any large degree, it’s pretty clear that it hasn’t helped him in any significant fashion.

It’s not just that Trump is still down to Biden. It’s who and why he is trailing that tells the story.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling As my colleagues Gregory Krieg, Dan Merica and Ryan Nobles noted back in June , Trump’s law and order messaging harkens back to Richard Nixon’s 1968 campaign of trying to appeal to White voters. Just like then, protesters for civil rights have been marching in the streets. In some cases, riots have broken out. The polls show, however, that, for a Republican, Trump is very much struggling with White voters. Trump is ahead of Biden by just 3 points in an average of live interview polls taken since the conventions. That matches the longer term trend since the beginning of the summer of Trump leading by 4 points among this group. In other words, White voter support for Trump has not climbed in the last few weeks. It’s steady, even with the renewed focus on law and order. A Republican only winning White voters by 3 points is, to put it mildly, a very weak performance.

