President Trump’s electoral map leaves out this big factor

President Trump is known to love using visuals to get his point across. Especially an electoral map from 2016 that shows nearly the entire country supports him. Chris Cillizza explains why this map doesn’t show the full picture, but why the President won’t stop pushing it.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Donald Trump ‘likes his intelligence briefings filled with pictures’, says new report

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-latest-pictures-intelligence-briefings-new-report-a7763831.html

Remarks by President Trump at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-national-association-counties-legislative-conference/

Presidential Election Results: Donald J. Trump Win

https://www.nytimes.com/elections/2016/results/president

Trending story that Clinton won just 57 counties is untrue

https://web.archive.org/web/20161207142233/http://bigstory.ap.org/article/fb5a5f7da21d460bbffb6985cb01cb2c/trending-story-clinton-won-just-57-counties-untrue

More Than Half of U.S. Population in 4.6 Percent of Counties

https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2017/10/big-and-small-counties.html

2016 Election Map

https://xkcd.com/1939/

The biggest pinocchios of 2019

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/12/13/biggest-pinocchios/

Fact check: White House falsely claims the coronavirus has been ‘contained’ in the US

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/07/politics/fact-check-white-house-coronavirus-contained/index.html

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Michelle Cho

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/cnn/dvgb325pfm

#CNN #Cillizza #PresidentTrump



source