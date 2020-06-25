President Trump Wins Two Big Court Decisions

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court decided an essential immigration case for the Trump administration, saying a federal law limiting an immigration asylum applicant’s power to appeal a determination was constitutional.

In the case involved the applicant for asylum lacked a credible concern with persecution from his home country. Thus the limitation does not violate the Constitution.

President Trump also celebrated a “big victory” after having a federal judge rejected the American Hospital Association’s challenge to an administration rule forcing them to disclose prices negotiated with insurers.

“BIG VICTORY for patients – Federal court UPHOLDS hospital price transparency,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Patients deserve to know the price of care BEFORE they enter the hospital. Because of my action, they will. This may very well be bigger than healthcare itself. Congratulations America!”

The first ruling on immigration means the Trump administration can deport those seeking asylum without letting them make their case to a federal judge. The 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them qualified to receive quick deportation. This ruling will accelerate the entire process and is really a welcome development.

“In this case, however, respondent didn’t ask to be released. Instead, that he sought entirely different relief: vacatur of his ‘removal order’ and ‘an order directing [the Department] to offer him with a new…opportunity to apply for asylum along with other relief from removal,’” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court majority, ruling “that relief falls outside the scope of the common-law habeas writ.”

In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Elena Kagan, insisted that the ruling “deprives [asylum seekers] of any means to ensure the integrity of an expedited removal order, an order which, the Court has just held, isn’t subject to any meaningful judicial oversight concerning its substance. Today’s decision handcuffs the Judiciary’s power to perform its constitutional duty to safeguard individual liberty and dismantles a crucial component of the separation of powers.”

Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg sided with the majority. But a concurring opinion authored by Breyer made clear they believe the ruling only applies in cases like this: “I agree that enforcing those limits in this particular case does not violate the Suspension Clause’s constitutional command. But we need not, and should not, go further. Taking a broader approach may raise a host of difficult questions in the immigration context.”

On the second issue regarding healthcare prices the American Hospital Association commented, “We are disappointed in today’s decision in favor of the administration’s flawed proposal to mandate disclosure of privately negotiated rates. It also imposes significant burdens on hospitals at a time when resources are stretched thin and need to be devoted to patient care.”

But transparency in healthcare advocates were pleased: “The judge’s stinging rebuke of the hospital lobby’s claim that posting prices violates their First Amendment rights and would confuse patients confirms what economists, patient advocates, and healthcare consumers have long argued: Real prices are the key to lowering America’s devastating healthcare costs,” said Cynthia Fisher, a noted healthcare advocate.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 25, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

