President Trump Thanks Secret Service After Night Of White House Protests That Saw Barricade Breached, Agent Injured

On Friday, protestors marched to the White House and breached barricades erected by the U.S. Secret Service over the dying of George Floyd, a person who died final week whereas being pinned to the bottom by Minneapolis law enforcement officials. President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Secret Service on Saturday for its safety of the White House final night time throughout protests in our nation’s capital.

Secret Service and U.S. Capitol police arrange a fringe and deployed pepper spray in an try to disperse protestors after boundaries had been breached. There are stories of an officer being injured through the protest. You can watch video footage of the demonstration:

Trump has claimed the protestors had been “professionally managed” and never real demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd. He tweeted, “Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the ‘protesters’ scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone……..got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action.”

Great job final night time on the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They weren’t solely completely skilled, however very cool. I used to be inside, watched each transfer, and couldn’t have felt extra protected. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as a lot as they needed, however every time somebody…. — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Another tweet with accolades for legislation enforcement learn: “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and……..good practice.”

Additionally, the president tweeted compliments for legislation enforcers but additionally a jab on the DC mayor: “As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. ‘Not their job.’ Nice!”

The White House was briefly locked down amid the protests, which have now spanned throughout the nation. The riots and protests have been sparked by video displaying Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, one thing protestors say is the newest incident of police brutality towards black males. Four Minneapolis law enforcement officials concerned within the incident had been fired on Tuesday—amongst them, Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree homicide. The occasions have sparked protests and rioting throughout the U.S., from New York City and Washington, D.C to Chicago; Columbus, Ohio and Atlanta; Louisville, Kentucky and Dallas, to San Jose, Los Angeles, and Portland Oregon.

Fox News reporter Leland Vittert was overlaying the protests in D.C.’s Lafayette Park with three crew members simply earlier than 1:00 a.m. when as many as a dozen masked protestors surrounded them. After a protestor lunged at Vittert whereas he was reporting on air, the group made a beeline out of the park with the hostile, rising crowd in pursuit. “Imagine what it’s like to be a black man, feeling like this every f**king day,” a girl shouted on the crew as they hurried away.

Cities throughout the nation are bracing for a weekend crammed with protests over Floyd’s dying and the broader therapy of African Americans by the hands of police. Mayors are talking out, calling for demonstrators to indicate their anger by way of “non-violent activism.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 30, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

