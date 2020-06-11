President Trump Sued by Protesters Who Claim They Were Tear Gassed

Exclusive

Donald Trump trampled the constitutional rights of protesters when he ordered law enforcement to unleash tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on them … this according to a brand new lawsuit.

The President is being sued by 3 protesters who claim they certainly were demonstrating beyond your White House at Lafayette Park on June 1 — your day POTUS took his now-infamous church photo-op.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the protesters claim they were element of a peaceful demonstration and the dispersal warnings to the crowd were not clear or intelligible. They say all of a sudden officers in riot gear charged them using their batons, firing rubber bullets and using pepper spray.

In the docs, the protesters claim the crowd-clearing tactics violated their constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly under the First Amendment and their to be free from extortionate force underneath the Fourth Amendment.

In fact, they invoke the language of President Franklin D. Roosevelt saying June 1 is “a day that will live in infamy.”

The protesters also claim the Trump Administration later lied concerning the amount and kinds of force used to disperse the crowd.



According to the suit, the protesters want an injunction allowing them to exercise their to protest without fear of retribution and to restore access to Lafayette Park, that has since been closed off by fences.

The protesters also want a finding that the utilization of tear gas, flash-bang grenades, smoke bombs and rubber bullets was unconstitutional.