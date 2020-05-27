President Trump Speaks on George Floyd, Says Justice Will Be Served

Breaking News

President Trump is speaking out about the murdering of George Floyd, stating federal law enforcement is on the situation… and promising that there will be justice.

POTUS tweeted Wednesday roughly George’s passing, stating… “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.”

He went on to state “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

It’s intriguing… we knew the FBI was included , but the simple fact the DOJ is leaping right off also is fairly telling. Seems that the President is mindful of just how angry and fed up countless Americans are later viewing the movie George’s killing.



Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

It’s a stronger reaction than that he had a few days following the movie surfaced of Ahmaud Arbery getting shot to death — stating it was a dreadful thing, and he had been awaiting the results of many investigations.

In any circumstance, it is very good to find the situation has captured the eye of the most effective individual in the nation… who can really do something about it in the maximum degree.