President Trump signs Paycheck Protection Program extension

House lawmakers unanimously passed the extension less than per day after the program expired, and PPP will now remain open to applications through August 8.
Congress created the program in March to simply help small businesses keep employees on the payrolls through nationwide closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 4.8 million small business owners have tapped a lot more than $520 billion in potentially forgivable loans through this system.
The program was so critical at its inception that a first round of funding dried up in less than two weeks in April and had to be replenished.
But interest in this system waned in recent weeks, as shifting rules and the inability of borrowers to return for another loan limited the number of small enterprises able to have the application process.
At the time of the program’s closure on Tuesday, a lot more than $130 billion in allocated funds remained unused.
Negotiations are underway among lawmakers of getting the smaller, hardest-hit businesses to tap into another round of aid.
