President Trump Signs Order To Stop Illegal Immigrants From Being Counted In District Redrawing

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to stop illegal immigrants from being counted in the redrawing of electoral districts.

Illegal Immigrants Blocked From Being Included In Enumeration

The President signed the executive order on Tuesday, entitled “Ensuring American Citizens Receive Proper Representation in Congress.” After the 2020 census, illegal immigrants would no longer be counted in the population numbers for the purposes of redrawing electoral districts.

“It is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status…to the maximum extent feasible and consistent with the discretion delegated to the executive branch,” the order reads.

“There used to be a time when you could proudly declare, ‘I am a citizen of the United States.’ But now, the radical left is trying to erase the existence of this concept and conceal the number of illegal aliens in our country,” the President said in a statement accompanying the order. “This is all part of a broader left-wing effort to erode the rights of Americans citizens, and I will not stand for it.”

A Constitutionally Sound Move

“Today’s action to exclude illegal aliens from the apportionment base reflects a better understanding of the Constitution and is consistent with the principles of our representative democracy,” he argued.

“My Administration will not support giving congressional representation to aliens who enter or remain in the country unlawfully, because doing so would create perverse incentives and undermine our system of government,” Trump continued, adding that “just as we do not give political power to people who are here temporarily, we should not give political power to people who should not be here at all.”

The order justifies its constitutionality by noting that the while the Constitution requires “persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed,” to be enumerated in the census, “that requirement has never been understood to include in the apportionment base every individual physically present within a State’s boundaries at the time of the census.”

It adds that “determining which persons should be considered ‘inhabitants’ for the purpose of apportionment requires the exercise of judgment.”

A Huge Win Over The Left

