President Trump Signs New Executive Order That Essentially Bans TikTok In 45 Days

President Donald Trump simply signed executive orders that will prohibit U.S. deals with Chinese innovation giants Tencent and ByteDance. The order will enter into impact in 45 days, and will efficiently prohibit Tencent’s WeChat app and ByteDance’s TikTok app.

In signing the orders, President Trump argued that the restriction required to take place since of security worry about TikTok, a short-form video app, along with with WeChat, a social networks and mobile payment app. The executive order states:

“The spread in the United States of mobile applications industrialized and owned by business in the People’s Republic of China (China) continues to threaten the nationwide security, diplomacy, and economy of the United States. “TikTok instantly records large swaths of details from its users, consisting of Internet and other network activity details such as place information and searching and search histories. This information collection threatens to enable the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ individual and exclusive details– possibly enabling China to track the areas of Federal workers and specialists, develop files of individual details for blackmail, and perform business espionage.”

The 2nd executive order doubles down on this, mentioning: