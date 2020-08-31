President Trump Sees A Surge In Black Support Following RNC

A survey carried out following the Republican National Convention (RNC) reveals a spike in support for President Trump among black and Hispanic citizens.

The survey, released by Hill-HarrisX, exposes the President got a 9 percent dive in approval from signed up black citizens.

A substantial variety of those surveyed authorize of the task Trump is doing as president– 24 percent– while 76 percent specified that they disapproved.

On the surface area, that might appear like problem, however must the President amass anywhere near 24 percent of the black vote he would be well on his method to a huge success in 2020.

For viewpoint, Trump got 8 percent of the black vote in 2016, while Mitt Romney got 6 percent in 2012. The late Senator John McCain made simply 4 percent in 2008.

Imagine that– Trump made more support than the 2 males who voluntarily signed up with Democrats in casting him as a racist.

The Hill- HarrisX survey likewise suggests a two-point boost in support from Hispanic citizens following the RNC.