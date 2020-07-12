President Trump says the US conducted a 2018 cyberattack on Russian trolls

President Trump told The Washington Post that he licensed a 2018 cyberattack on the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA), the first time he’s acknowledged doing so. In an interview with Post columnist Marc Thiessen, Trump confirmed that the assault— which the Post reported on last year— began on the day of the 2018 midterm and was profitable in disrupting a disinformation marketing campaign by Russia that was meant to lift doubt about the midterm outcomes.

“Look, we stopped it,” the president informed Thiessen.

In 2016, the IRA operated a troll manufacturing unit as a part of Russia’s general election meddling, which additionally included stealing emails from the Democratic National Committee. In the previous, President Trump had questioned whether or not Russia was concerned in the DNC hack, regardless of the proof from American intelligence companies that Russia was accountable.

During the Post interview Trump recommended that former President Barack Obama was conscious of and did little to forestall Russia’s hacking makes an attempt. But as the Post factors out, President Obama not solely referred to as out Russia for the DNC hack however recommended that Russian President Vladimir Putin was immediately concerned in the efforts. In December 2016, Obama imposed sanctions on Russia over the election hacking.