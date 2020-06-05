President Trump Says it’s a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd During Bill Signing Ceremony



President Trump invoked the identify of George Floyd whereas touting America’s financial comeback, and praising police response to looting and protests … by suggesting George would approve of all the above.

After POTUS gave proud shout-outs to the National Guard, Secret Service and Washington, D.C. cops for conserving the White House protected all week … he really helpful sure Governors — notably New York’s — name him to get assist squashing looters and rioters.

He repeated the phrase he used all week, saying regulation enforcement and the navy have to “dominate the streets” — however then rapidly pivoted to calling for equal justice for all Americans “in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed.”

To that very best, Trump stated he hoped George is trying down proper now, saying, “This is a great thing that’s happening for our country. It’s a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody … in terms of equality.”

What’s odd is … the President was within the Rose Garden to signal a invoice dedicated to small enterprise mortgage flexibility, and never something to do with justice reform.

Justifiably, Trump’s feedback have been met with backlash from some public officers who noticed the speech as a gross try to politicize George Floyd’s identify. Especially, as a result of we have seen a number of incidents of police brutality with peaceable protesters this week