By Steve Holland

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his more youthful brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York medical facility.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” Trump stated in a declaration.

Robert Trump, who at 72 was 2 years more youthful than the president, was a company executive and property designer.

President Trump made a psychological see to see his ailing brother on Friday at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center prior to going to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

The president was anticipated to go to the funeral service, an assistant stated.