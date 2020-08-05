President Trump Says He Wants $600 Unemployment Benefits To Continue

President Donald Trump stated throughout an interview with Gray Television on Tuesday that he wants Americans getting welfare to continue to get $600 a week.

The President stated he wishes to see a continuous improvement in welfare and stated of those who are on unemployment, “it’s not their fault. It’s China’s fault that this whole thing happened. … So we want to take care of them, really good, take care of them very well.”

Trump on continuing welfare: ‘I want to get them a lot… it’ s not their fault’

Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked the Commander- in-Chief, “Do you think people on unemployment should continue to get the extra $600 each week?”

Trump responded, “Yeah I wish to get them. I wish to get them a lot. And I wish to– it’s not their fault. It’s China’s fault that this entire thing occurred. We were setting records. We …

