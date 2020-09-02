President Trump Says He Doesn’t Want His Supporters Confronting Rioters

President Donald Trump informed Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Monday night that he does not want his supporters to challenge left-wing protesters which their chaos must be dealt with by the authorities rather.

Trump likewise stated his supporters are great individuals who “can’t believe” the violence they see in some cities and on their tv screens.

Trump: ‘No, I don’ t want them’ to challenge left-wing protesters. ‘I want to leave it to law enforcement’

Host Laura Ingraham asked Trump, “Do you want your supporters to confront the left-wing protesters, or do you want to leave it to law enforcement?”

Trump responded, “No. No, I don’t want them. I want to leave it to law enforcement. But my supporters are wonderful, hard-working, tremendous people.”

Trump: “It’s a tranquil demonstration … they wish to object, and they get slammed’

“And they turn on their television set, and they look at a Portland, or they look at a Kenosha, before I got involved and stopped it, or they look at Chicago, where 78 people were shot last weekend and numerous people died, or they look at New York, where violence is up by like, what? 150%,” he continued.

“They’re looking at all of this, and they can’t believe it,” he stated.

