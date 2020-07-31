President Trump Says He Does Not Want To Change Election Date

On Thursday, President Donald Trump firmly insisted that he did not wish to change the date of the 2020 election however does fret that mail-in ballot would be a catastrophe.

“No, do I want to see a date change? No,” Trump stated. “But I don’t want to see a crooked election. This election will be the most rigged election in history, if that happens.”

President Donald Trump today drifted the concept of a “delay” to theNov 3 governmental election. He later on stated he does not want a hold-up. The dates of governmental elections are preserved in federal law and would need an act of Congress to change. More: https://t.co/UoIs3a4Jyd pic.twitter.com/kqCZryNHsD — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 30, 2020

RELATED: CBS Runs Mail-In Voting Experiment That Goes Horribly Wrong– Trump Wonders If Election Should Be Delayed

Trump’s remarks followed he shared a tweet about potentially postponing the election

Trump’s remarks came throughout a White House interview lateThursday They remained in action to a firestorm he triggered earlier Thursday when he appeared to contemplate the concept of altering the date of the election.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is excellent), 2020 will be one of the most INACCURATE & & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a terrific shame to the U.S.A.. Delay the Election up until individuals can appropriately, firmly and securely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Yes, it might < button type ="submit" name=" totalpoll[action]" worth ="results" class ="totalpoll-button totalpoll-buttons-results" >Results < button type ="submit" name=" totalpoll[action]" worth ="vote" class ="totalpoll-button totalpoll-button-primary totalpoll-buttons-vote" >Vote

POTUS can’t change election date

The governmental election is set up forNovember 3,2020It needs to be kept in mind that under the U.S.Constitution thePresident does not have the power to change the date of the election.

Still,Trump stated that was never ever his intent at all with his tweet, however that he simply wished to raise issues about mail-in ballot.

I think the election will continue as prepared with procedures making sure thatAmericans can vote securely and firmly– as we carry out inUtahIf scenarios develop, thenCongress will be the one to figure out a hold-up, as is ourConstitutional responsibility.https://t.co/UPuRJDSVEx –RepJohnCurtis( @RepJohnCurtis)July 30, 2020

Trump is in fact the one anxious about a postponed election

PresidentTrump stated he stressed that comeNovember, tallies may take weeks if not months to get counted, and there may not be a clear winner stated on election night.

“I don’t want to see that take place in a week after Nov. 3, or a month, or frankly – with litigation and everything else that can happen – years,”Trump stated.

Trump on delaying2020 election:” I do not wish to need to wait on 3 months and after that discover the tallies are all missing out on and the election does not indicate anything.That is what is going to take place.” It will be the“most rigged election in history” if mail-in ballot is permitted.pic.twitter.com/zFKDesv53T — Breaking911( @Breaking911)July 31, 2020

RELATED: WhileTwitter‘Fact Checks’TrumpOnMail-InBallotFraud, AMailMan(************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )ChargedWith ChangingBallots

Trump:‘I don’ t wish to be lingering for weeks and for months’ to figure out a winner inNovember

Trump alerted that the numerous countless universal mail-in tallies being sent might be very bothersome and may make complex the election.

WhileTrump stated he favored absentee tallies, he included,“I don’t want to be waiting around for weeks and for months” on election day to figure out the winner.