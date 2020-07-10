President Trump says Biden’s been ‘brainwashed’ in ‘Hannity’ exclusive

BIDEN’S DEM PLATFORM RECOMMENDATIONS SIGNAL CONCESSIONS TO SANDERS-AOC WING ON CLIMATE CHANGE

The president was referring to Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders releasing a wide-ranging set of suggestions for the get together’s conference platform Wednesday, laying out a progressive roadmap for the previous vice chairman.

“I think they brainwashed him. They brainwashed him. He doesn’t know where he is. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. And our country will suffer our stock markets will crash. Bad things will happen,” Trump stated. “They will defund the police. They will abolish the police. It will be maybe a backlash or maybe it’ll just go to hell like Venezuela.”

Hannity requested Trump if Biden was making an attempt to “back out” of debating Trump which prompted an odd alternate as as to whether or not Biden stated he was had cognitive” or COVID-19 exams.

“He meant the COVID tests,” Trump stated. “He didn’t mean cognitive. He meant COVID.”

Hannity pushed again saying the previous vice chairman stated cognitive, which Biden did final month at press convention saying he was examined “constantly.”

“He didn’t mean that because you don’t have those tests that often,” Trump stated, difficult Biden to take the identical cognitive check he did at Walter Reed Medical Center. “He didn’t mean that because he hasn’t taken any cognitive test because he couldn’t pass one.”

Trump later mocked Biden for a way he regarded sporting a “massive” masks, saying it makes the Democratic nomiee “feel good,” earlier than including he would put on a masks whereas visiting Walter Reed.

“And I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You’re in a hospital setting. I think it’s a very appropriate thing,” Trump stated. “I have no problem with a mask. I don’t think you need one when you’re tested all the time. Everybody around you is tested.”

Trump defended his administration’s dealing with of the coronavirus touting his choices he made in the early days of the virus. He referred to as White House coronavirus activity drive member Dr. Anthony Fauci a “nice man,” however famous he made “a lot of mistakes” relating to the virus.He additionally criticized the media saying that they think about instances and ignore deaths.

“They don’t talk about death because deaths are way down,” Trump stated.

The president additionally flirted with the concept of pardoning Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, accusing former President Barack Obama and Biden of spying on his marketing campaign.

“President Obama and Joe Biden spied on my campaign. They knew everything that was going on. They were in the rooms when everyone was talking about it. These people all work for them,” Trump stated. “I know how the White House works. I guess I can say now better than anybody. And they knew everything that was going on.”

Hannity pressed Trump once more on pardons, with the president saying “I am always thinking, I am always thinking.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.