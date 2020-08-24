President Trump Says Biden Is ‘More Likable,’ But Hillary Clinton Is ‘Much Smarter’ Than Joe

During a speech at the Council for National Policy conference in Virginia on Friday, President Donald Trump exposed the distinctions that he sees in between Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Trump On Clinton And Biden

“Clinton is much smarter but not a likable person,” President Trump said “Joe is not nearly as smart, but he’s more likable.”

This speech came one day after Biden’s election speech at theDemocratic National Convention Trump went on to confess that he would rather deal with Clinton than Biden in an election.

“So, you know, I don’t know, maybe I’d rather have the smarter person,” he stated. “Who cares about personality, right? But that’s the difference. Very simple, isn’t it?”

Trump went on to remember when Clinton required in 2016 that he accept the outcomes of the governmental election.

“She should have asked that question to herself,” Trump stated. “She’s like a crazed lunatic. She’s a lunatic. She is something, I’ll tell you.”

The president likewise stated that he was pleased to see that Biden had actually picked Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

“That was my number one draft pick,” he stated, explaining that Harris ended her governmental project in December prior to the ballot even began in the Democrat main.