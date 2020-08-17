President Trump Ruins Democrat Convention

The Trump campaign intends to rain on the Democrat parade by buying up ad time across various social media platforms during their convention week starting on Monday.

The New York Times reported on Saturday, “The Trump campaign will be taking over the YouTube main page banner for a whopping 96 hours. The campaign has also reportedly bought up premium ad space on Hulu — meaning viewers cannot skip the Trump ads before watching their desired content.”

The Trump team is taking no prisoners. “Unheard of scale & saturation,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director tweeted on Saturday.

“Never before seen, political or corporate,” he added. “Millions more will watch TRUMP content than will watch the DNC. It’s great that Team Biden let the Trump campaign grab up the best premium real estate on the Internet during Joe’s big week. We’ll show millions of Americans exactly how the radical, leftist takeover of Joe Biden is now complete.”