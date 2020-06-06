President Trump Retweets Attack on George Floyd’s Character

President Trump‘s try and embrace George Floyd is clearly BS while you see what he retweeted — a declare from Candace Owens that Floyd is an emblem of black America’s “broken culture.”

The President confirmed sturdy help for the conservative speaking head’s disgusting beliefs with 2 retweets on Friday … selling a idea she spewed about George on Glenn Beck‘s radio present. Owens stated, “The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me.”

Their level is totally outrageous — that simply because George Floyd had earlier hassle with the regulation, protesters should not be chanting his title.

I do not care WHAT George Floyd did. The officer ought to have by no means handled him like that and killed him! But we nonetheless should ask: Is he a HERO? BLEXIT founder @RealCandaceO gave her ideas: “The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me.” pic.twitter.com/0Tm47x5Cc8 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 4, 2020

Beck and Owens shortly glossed over the very fact accused assassin Derek Chauvin had pressed his kneed into Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes — and virtually three of these after Floyd was lifeless — which is, after all, what tens of millions of individuals world wide are literally protesting.

To say they’re utterly lacking the purpose is a gross understatement.



Even extra appalling is the very fact the President stood within the Rose Garden on Friday and claimed George Floyd could be trying down and smiling as a result of this was a “great day” for him and for America.