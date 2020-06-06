President Trump Retweets Attack on George Floyd’s Character

President Trump‘s try and embrace George Floyd is clearly BS while you see what he retweeted — a declare from Candace Owens that Floyd is an emblem of black America’s “broken culture.”

The President confirmed sturdy help for the conservative speaking head’s disgusting beliefs with 2 retweets on Friday … selling a idea she spewed about George on Glenn Beck‘s radio present. Owens stated, “The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me.”

Their level is totally outrageous — that simply because George Floyd had earlier hassle with the regulation, protesters should not be chanting his title.

Beck and Owens shortly glossed over the very fact accused assassin Derek Chauvin had pressed his kneed into Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes — and virtually three of these after Floyd was lifeless — which is, after all, what tens of millions of individuals world wide are literally protesting.

To say they’re utterly lacking the purpose is a gross understatement.


C-SPAN

Even extra appalling is the very fact the President stood within the Rose Garden on Friday and claimed George Floyd could be trying down and smiling as a result of this was a “great day” for him and for America.

Dog whistle a lot, Mr. President?



