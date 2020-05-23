President Trump reportedly considering a panel to examine bias on social media

President Trump needs to create a panel that may look into complaints of bias in opposition to conservatives on social media and different on-line platforms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What authority the panel would have, and beneath what division it will be based mostly weren’t clear. But the Journal’s sources stated the plans might embrace establishing a “White House-created commission” that may work along with companies just like the Federal Elections Commission and Federal Communications Commission to examine bias and censorship on-line. A White House official informed the WSJ that “left wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed.”

The president tweeted a comparable opinion final week, that “The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google.” The administration is “working to remedy this illegal situation,” he added, however didn’t present specifics.

Trump and different Republicans have repeatedly alleged anti-conservative bias on social media platforms, with some Congressional committees holding hearings final yr to query officers from tech companies. The president has accused Twitter of enjoying “political games,” and Trump complained to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a White House meeting last April that he was shedding followers on his most-used social platform.

Last May, the White House launched a instrument for Americans to “share their stories of suspected political bias” with the president (as of this writing, the tool was no longer accepting new entries). That was adopted in July by a social media summit with a number of conservative figures who complained that they had been being censored on-line and subjected to “shadow-banning.”

A Twitter spokesperson stated in an e mail to The Verge on Saturday that the corporate enforces “the Twitter Rules impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation,” including that it’s in common communication with elected officers in efforts to enhance the platform.

Requests for remark to the White House, Facebook, and Google weren’t instantly returned Saturday morning.