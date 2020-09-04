President Trump Outraged Over Report Claiming He Mocked Fallen Soldiers

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump completely knocked a story by The Atlantic that mentioned confidential sources claiming he called America’s fallen soldier heroes “suckers” and “losers.”

“To think that I would make statements negative to our military and our fallen heroes … it is a disgraceful situation by a magazine that’s a terrible magazine,” Trump stated. “I don’t read it, but I just heard about it.”

Trump: ‘It’ s A Total Lie; It’sFake News It’s A Disgrace’

Trump made his remarks at Andrews Air Force Base after returning late Thursday from a project rally in Wisconsin.

“It’s a total lie; it’s fake news. It’s a disgrace, and frankly its a disgrace to your profession,” Trump informed press reporters as he left Air Force One.

The Atlantic mentioned confidential sources in a Thursday story who declared that in 2018, Trump did not wish to go to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the website of Battle of Belleau Wood while in Paris since he was stressed over his hair in the rain.

The sources declared Trump revealed that the cemetery was “filled with losers” which the fallen soldiers were “suckers” for being …