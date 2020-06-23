President Trump: Obama Might Have Committed Treason

On Monday, President Donald Trump implied that former President Barack Obama committed treason on the investigation in to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.

Trump: ‘They’d been spying on my campaign’

“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump told CBN News, saying his team was “spied” within the last few election throughout the Russia probe.

“They’d been spying on my campaign,” Trump said. “Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”

Trump states Obama might have committed treason. Most of us already knew this, but when the big man says it, you know it’s about to decrease. — Jessi Melton for US Congress (@votejessi2020) June 23, 2020

Trump said he was eager to start to see the results of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation, calling him “highly respected” while also making positive remarks about Attorney General William Barr.

“I want to stay out of it because otherwise it’s going to look political,” Trump said. “Let’s see what they come up with.”

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on what crime President Obama would have been potentially committing regarding the previous administration spying on his campaign: “Treason. It’s treason.” Watch the explosive clip from my White House interview with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/IFui3fNigS — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 22, 2020

Trump Believed FBI Was Politically Biased and Had an Agenda

The President has long believed that FBI agents who targeted his 2016 presidential campaign over supposed election interference by Russia were motivated by political bias, even calling former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe a “witch hunt.”

Last year, a DOJ inspector general report issued found that the FBI had not been driven by bias.

Legal analyst Elie Honig called Trump’s claim about Obama possibly committing treason “petty and ridiculous.”

“First, all the wiretaps were court-approved,” Honig told The Hill. “Second, there’s no proof Obama had anything to do with those lawful wiretaps. And third, if we need to get technical (and we don’t because there’s nothing there) treason only applies during a declared war.”

“Very troubled by Durham probe findings.” A.G. Bill Barr @BretBaier @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Trump has sought to tie Obama as to the he has said are dubious efforts by high ranking officials in the prior administration to undermine his presidential campaign, however the President has yet to provide any proof of criminal activity.

Barr: No Investigation of Obama and Biden

In May, Barr was asked to handle Trump’s similar remarks about Obama during the time, and the AG said he didn’t expect a criminal investigation of Obama or former vice president Joe Biden to happen.

“Based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr told the press. “Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.”

Barr said Sunday on Fox News that he expects feedback from Durham’s probe to become available later this summer.