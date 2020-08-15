President Trump now has a profile on TikTok rival Triller

President Donald Trump has signed up with Triller, a rival to the video sharing app TikTok that he desires restriction in the United States. First kept in mind by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, Trump’s Triller account (@donaldjtrump) has about 3,500 fans, and his introductory video has more than 590,000 views.

The introduction video includes clips of the president and audio clips of him stating “I’m a professional at technology,” and “nobody can do it like me.” The other 2 videos on the account since Saturday afternoon were a clip of the president making a brief speech in which he states “Joe Biden has no clue,” and another clip buffooning the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate.

Over the previous couple of weeks, as the Trump administration has continued its push versus TikTok in the United States, Triller is among a number of comparable apps to see a sharp uptick in users, with more than 700,000 downloads in the previous month. TikTok stated in April it had actually struck 2 billion downloads internationally, with 315 million downloads in the very first quarter of 2020 alone.

Triller introduced 2 years prior to TikTok, in 2015, and co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh told CNBC that the business sees itself as the “adult version” of TikTok, with material that’s “a little more risque.”

On Friday, President Trump provided an executive order offering ByteDance 90 days to …