President Trump meets with the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

President Trump on Thursday satisfied with the family of killed Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in the Oval Office to go over the #IAmVanessaGuillen costs, which would assist victims of unwanted sexual advances in the armed force.

Guillen, 20, was initially reported missing out on in April after informing family and buddies that she was being sexually bugged by an exceptional. Her stays were discovered on June 30.

Authorities state fellow soldierSpc Aaron Robinson, 20, eliminated her with a hammer and packed her body in a box to bring off post.

Robinson, who has actually given that devoted suicide, presumably employed his 22- year-old sweetheart Cecily Aguilar to assist dismember and get rid of of Guillen’s body.

On Thursday, Trump revealed his acknowledgements to thefamily He swore to perform a strenuous examination into her death, stating he did not desire it to be ‘swept under the carpet’, and used to personally spend for her funeral service if the family required monetary assistance.

‘We didn’t desire this swept under the carpet. They’re doing an extremely strong examination … We’ll get to the bottom of it.

‘If I can assist you out with the funeral service, I’ll assist you out. Financially,’ he stated.

Trump assured the family that a ‘effective’ examination into Vanessa’s killing and violence versus ladies in the military

Vanessa’s mom was troubled throughout the conference. Trump, moved by her feelings, stated he might inform there was ‘a lot of discomfort’ and used to assist the family economically with her funeral service

Gloria is now appealing for an expense to mark out violence in the armed force. Trump is anticipated to back it

When asked by press reporters if he ‘d spent for any funeral services prior to, he stated: ‘ I have. Personally, I need to do it personally.’

The family are promoting for an expense in her honor which would assist take on unwanted sexual advances.

Family lawyer and author of the costs, Natalie Khawam informed Fox 26 Houston: ‘I do not understand an individual in the world that does not believe that this is the biggest thing onEarth Everybody believes it’s time.’

The #IAmVanessaGuillen costs would permit service members to report unwanted sexual advances declares to a toll-free 800 number.

Guillen’s family and Khawam stated the Vanessa had actually been sexually bugged by a coworker who presumably viewed her while she showered.

Guillen informed her family she did not report the event over worries of retaliation.

Thursday’s check out to the White House started with a scheduled interview at the National Mall at 8: 30 am, which will be followed by a ‘Justice for Vanessa’ march from the Capitol to the WhiteHouse

Guillen family lawyer Natalie Khawam (right): ‘I do not understand an individual in the world that does not believe that this is the biggest thing on Earth’

‘We will decline anything less than justice for Vanessa,’ composed Khawam in a declaration.

‘When somebody volunteers to serve our nation, they are worthy of to be dealt with with self-respect and regard by their fellow service members. This costs will assist us supply the defense and regard to others that was rejected to Vanessa.’

After the march, the Guillen family and Khawam are arranged to fulfill with President Trump to go over the proposition.

Trump is anticipated to host an interview after the conference in assistance of the #IAmVanessaGuillen costs at 12: 30 pm.

He formerly spoke with Telemundo about the Guillen’s death, which he called ‘terrible. Absolutely terrible.’

Then, the Guillen family and Khawam will go to The Ellipse, a park near the White House, to discuss their conference with Trump and the next actions to take.

The conference with Trump follows Robinson’s sweetheart Cecily Aguilar was rejected bail for her supposed function in the dreadful death.

Aguilar was implicated of assisting Robinson dismember Guillen’s body and bury it in a shallow tomb near Fort Hood, however provided an innocent plea to 3 counts of proof tampering.

Aguilar was rejected bail by a judge throughout a hearing previously this month and stays in custody,

Robinson passed away by means of suicide on July 1 as private investigators surrounded him for the murder.

According to reports, Aguilar was either Robinson’s separated better half or sweetheart.

Aguilar informed apparently private investigators that Robinson declared to have actually utilized a hammer to beat to death Guillen in a Fort Hood arms space, then packed her body into a box to bring off post.

She presumably stated that Robinson selected her up from her task at a filling station on either April 22 or April 23.

He then presumably took her to a website near Leon River, revealed Guillen’s body to her, and together they attempted to get rid of of the body utilizing numerous various approaches over the course of a number of days.

Such approaches of disposal were stated to consist of mutilating and trying to burn Guillen’s body, an authorities affidavit information.

When the body didn’t entirely burn, Aguilar presumably stated that they buried the stays in 3 various holes.

Authorities then asked Aguilar to callRobinson During the call, which private investigators were eavesdroping on, Robinson did not reject what they had actually apparently done to Guillen and likewise was heard stating, ‘Baby, they discovered the pieces. They discovered pieces.’

Before she passed away, Guillen’s loved ones stated that she had actually informed them she was being sexually bugged and was too scared to come forward about it.

An Army main informed ABC News that throughout the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command’s examination into her disappearance, they discovered info recommending that she might have experienced harassment at the base.

The harassment, nevertheless, did not seem sexual, although private investigators stated that discovered that some of the remarks made about Guillen were sexual in nature.

Army private investigators likewise discovered that neither the harassment nor the remarks originated from Robinson.

The Army stated that Guillen and Robinson were not in the exact same command and did not operate in the exact same structure.

Army private investigators likewise stated that they didn’t discover any proof of a relationship in between Guillen and Robinson, besides an expert one, after examining phone records and text.

In an interview with ABC recently, Guillen’s mom, Gloria, knocked Fort Hood authorities for lying to her, calling them ‘clowns in a circus’.

She informed the station that she desires Congress to examine Fort Hood’s handling of her child’s disappearance.

Vanessa’s sis, Mayra and Lupe, likewise spoke up about their sibling’s murder.

‘She was removed from me in the most terrible method, yet they take it as if it was a joke,’ Lupe informed ABC 11.

‘My sibling is no joke. My sibling’s a human being much like me, her, all of us.’

Mayra informed the station that she will continue to speak up about her sibling’s murder ‘due to the fact that we can not let this take place once again’.

‘My sibling was removed. She might have been your sibling, your good friend,’ Mayra included.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy stated the Army would be carrying out an independent examination of Fort Hood, ‘the command culture and environment’, and the scenarios surrounding Guillen’s death.

The news was initially revealed throughout an interview with agents from the League of United Latin American Citizens andRep Sylvia Garcia.

Khawam, nevertheless, states the Army’s independent examination is insufficient.

‘That’s not congressional examination, that’s not going to get everyone exposed, every piece of that base checked out because at the end of the day you never ever understand who on that panel the relationship they have, what participation they have,’ she stated.

The lawyer is likewise performing her own independent examination as the push for a congressional probe continues.

‘She will not be buried. They’re attempting to bury the story however she will not be buried. We will keep her alive through an expense that repairs this,’ Khawam swore. ‘We’re going to keep her alive with the entire nation stating always remember.

‘This is why we’re going to do this … so we always remember this took place. The just method to always remember something is to repair it and get that reform in there so our military and soldiers never ever fear that this takes place to them.’

Robinson fatally shot himself on July 1 while authorities were attempting to take him into custody.

Aguilar might deal with 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if founded guilty of her charge. The judge did not set a date for her next court look.

In addition to Guillen, authorities found the bodies of Pvt Mejhor Morta, 26, andPvt Gregory Wedel-Morales, 24, around the exact same time as Guillen.

Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Florida was discovered unresponsive on July 17 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which relaxes 15 miles far from Fort Hood.

Wedel-Morales, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma was found on June 19 after vanishing in August 2019.

The Army noted Wedel-Morals as a deserter for the 10 months after he went missing out on.