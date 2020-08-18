President Trump Laughs Off Michelle Obama’s Pre-Taped ‘Snooze’ Convention Speech

On Monday, President Donald Trump buffooned previous First Lady Michelle Obama for her pre-taped speech to the Democratic nationwide convention.

“These are all taped speeches. Michelle Obama, her speech was taped,” Trump stated, describing the opening speeches throughout Democrats’ opening night of their convention on Monday night.

Trump slams the Democratic National Convention: “These are all taped speeches. Michelle Obama, her speech is taped.” pic.twitter.com/DiyxOYrOtA — The Recount (@therecount) August 17, 2020

President Trump states the Democrats’ pre-taped speeches will make their nationwide convention boring

Trump discussed the Democratic convention at Minneapolis-St Paul airport on Monday throughout a project stop.

Michelle Obama provided the closing speech on Monday night. It was pre-taped, as reported, and she provided her assistance to the previous and still-presumptive Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden.

Trump doubled down on his view that the taped speeches would just make the Democratic convention more dull.