President Trump Just Tore Apart The ‘Cuomo Brothers’

President Trump despatched a message to the “Cuomo Brothers” on Twitter, mocking their “bad day” and ripping Governor Cuomo for his function in letting rioters overtake New York City.

Cuomo refused assist from the National Guard whereas “thugs” had been pillaging New York City.

“I say thank you but no thank you,” Cuomo mentioned to Trump’s provide, although he did depart the choice open down the road ought to or not it’s essential.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers,” the President responded on Twitter.

Bad Day

The ‘bad day’ was skilled extra by New Yorkers who need to undergo beneath Cuomo’s incompetence.

“New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all other forms of Lowlife [and] Scum,” Trump continued. “The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard.”

“NYC was ripped to pieces,” he lamented.

In a later message, Trump took a shot at Cuomo’s nursing house scandal.

“NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD,” he demanded. “The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!”

Cuomo issued an govt order in March forcing nursing properties to tackle sufferers that had examined optimistic for coronavirus, leading to vital half, properly over 5,600 deaths within the state.

Poor Fredo

Cuomo would possibly wish to take into account the provide of navy assist. A brand new ballot reveals an amazing majority of voters – together with a majority of Democrat voters – need legislation and order restored of their communities.

“Would you support or oppose cities … calling in the military to supplement police forces … to address protests in dozens of U.S. cities in response to the death of George Floyd?” Support: 58% (R 77% / I 52% / D 48%)

Oppose: 30% (R 15% / I 31% / D 43%)https://t.co/y9Cfrzgugr pic.twitter.com/keJzrahAQN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 2, 2020

The President additionally took a pointy jab at Governor Cuomo’s little brother, emasculating him in simply six phrases.

“Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%!” he hilariously added.

The New York Post reported earlier within the week that Cuomo’s rankings have plummeted since he and his brother have been doing ridiculous interviews and staging coronavirus tales.

“Americans have spoken with their clickers — and they’re sick of Chris and Andrew Cuomo show,” they wrote. “The ratings for Cuomo Prime Time have tanked, plummeting by 50 percent since Chris recovered from COVID.”

Cuomo was leveled by Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he was caught staging a section exhibiting him rising from his basement quarantine.